Red Tide Caution Issued for Boca Grande, Gasparilla Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a cautionary red tide advisory for Boca Grande Pass and Gasparilla Island. The latest water samples still only show low levels of red tide in Lee, Charlotte and Collier counties.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is reminding residents and visitors to use caution when on the beach or in waters with high concentrations of red tide. Protect your family and pets by staying away from affected areas until the blooms move further offshore or they go away. Red tide is a naturally occurring algae that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the 1840s and occurs nearly every year. Because the blooms are patchy, other local beaches may be okay to visit.

You can check the latest red tide status report on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website. FWC Red Tide Current Status website [myfwc.com].

If you have questions or health concerns regarding red tide, you can call the Florida Poison Control Information Center at 1-800-222-1222