NAPLES | Turkey Drop: Volunteers work to pack more food than ever for SWFL families

NAPLES, Fla — More than a hundred volunteers rolled up their sleeves Monday morning to pack thousands of meals for the 19th annual Turkey Drop in Naples.

The Turkey Drop is the first in a week-long series of Hope For The Holiday events for St. Matthew's House. Over five days, volunteers will pack up more than 5,000 meals that include turkeys, potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

The distributions will start Wednesday and go through Monday.

"Just in Naples alone on Thursday, we will be preparing for about 2 ,000 families," Lorna Mclain, Community Impact Coordinator at St. Matthew's House says. "So imagine 2 ,000 families coming in between three to four hours of the day and they'll be receiving turkeys, sides, pies, eggs, veggies, bread, I mean the whole fixing, the whole meal ready for the family."

More than 100 Capital Wealth Advisors volunteers took part in the Turkey Drop. Company CEO, Bill Beynon and his wife Nena started the event 19 years ago, when they heard a radio advertisement asking that people donate turkeys to St. Matthews House.