100 Years of Naples brings large donation to pier project

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples is often celebrated for its beautiful beaches and rich culture, but on Thursday night at the Naples Centennial Gala, the locals celebrated the people who make the City what it is.

“This is a time to honor our past, celebrate the present, and shape our future," Mayor Teresa Heitmann.

As the City continues to rebuild after Ian, Mayor Heitmann announced the Gaynor-Norris family, which once donated the Naples Pier after Hurricane Donna in 1960, is yet again contributing with a $1 Million donation to the upcoming rebuild.

Plus, with a live auction at the Centennial Gala the Naples Pier is gaining another $32,000 in funding for its rebuild as well.

The highest bid item being a one of a one-of-a-kind medallion made by Marilyn Janss, owner of Cleopatra's Barge Fine Jewelry.

"There are a lot of sentimental things that have happened because of the pier that I did originally, and I'm sure there will be a lot more sentimental things because of this one," said Janss.

The beautiful beaches and sites of Naples are headed into another century.

"Our founding fathers gave us pristine beaches, great water, great water supply, and so I think it’s our responsibility to honor that part of what they’ve given us, protect it, and preserve it for the future," said Heitmann.

As Naples Centennial celebrations continue, Fox 4 will give you a look.