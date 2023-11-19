Local law firm helps put turkeys on tables ahead of Thanksgiving week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bringing people some holiday cheer, one local law firm is helping its community ahead of Thanksgiving week.

Lou Pendas, CEO of Pendas Law Firm, says they are giving away more than 3000 turkeys to families in need across the state of Florida before the holidays.

Hundreds showed up to get their free frozen turkey and meet the faces behind the operation on Sunday morning.

Pendas tells me his firm has fed communities around the state for 15 years and helped more than 250,000 people

"The dream of it is when we throw one of these events and no one shows up because that means, of course, that the need is no longer there, but every year, unfortunately, you often see the same people that they're caught in the vicious cycle of poverty and need," said Pendas.

Fox 4 spoke to people in the line, that wrapped the street around 2 blocks long, and some said they waited hours in line to get their turkey and have made this a tradition for years.

"It is humbling, it's difficult to hear, but at least we provide a little bit of relief for this week for Thanksgiving," said Pendas.