Check Out a Kayak? Cape workshop looks at the future of eco-tourism

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral has a ruling that bans commercial activities at the city's waterfront parks by December 31, 2023.

On Wednesday, during a Committee of the Whole Meeting, city leaders decided that keeping kayak rentals at places like Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve was in the best interest of the city.

The question city leaders debated, was if the city or a private vendor should be in control of the rentals.

“I could support utilizing city personnel and make it part of our parks and rec program,” said Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter.

“I like the idea of a partnership. The reason I like that for the taxpayers of our city is because we know there is a need for the service but what I like is it takes away all the variables. We are going to know when we sign a contract with somebody to take care of that how much money the city is making every year,” said council member Dan Sheppard.

Eventually, city leaders recommended staff look at hiring a private vendor to provide eco-tourism features like kayaks for the City of Cape Coral.

The recommendation to staff will eventually boil down to a vote at a future City of Cape Coral council meeting.