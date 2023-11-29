Watch Now
Cape Coral man receives 3 life sentences for sexual battery

Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 29, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral detectives arrest residents for sex crimes against a minor.

Back on December 15, 2022, detectives working for the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) began investigating a case against Bobby Dale Holland for sexual battery against a child under the age of 12.

CCPD says after completing a thorough investigation, detectives revealed that Holland sexually battered a child under the age of 12 on multiple and separate accounts.

According to CCPD the department placed Holland under arrest in December of 2022.

CCPD says Holland was charged with 2 counts of sexual battery— victim less than 12 years of age and 1 count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Holland will be receiving three concurrent life sentences.

