Burned by baker shortage: Cape Coral donut shop says it had to change it's hours

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The American Bakers Association reports that the ongoing workforce shortage in commercial baking is poised to escalate, with employers struggling to occupy roles and an aging workforce headed toward retirement.

At the current rate, the American Bakers Associationsaid the industry will have 53,500 unfilled jobs by 2030.

Divine Donuts, a local donut shop with locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral recently announced on its Facebook page that both stores would be closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, in part, because of the shortage.

Edward Nobles, owner of Divine Donuts told Fox 4 that the issue for them is finding quality candidates who want to work.

"You call them, you talk to them you kind of weed out what ones you want to interview and then when it comes down to interviews if you have 10 you get two. And then if you hire one they don't show up," said Nobles.

Despite the shortage, Nobles and his crew were working hard to make more than 1,400 donuts for the Cape Coral Holiday Festival of Lights on Dec. 2.

Nobles' passion for his local business is why he told Fox 4 that he has been stepping into the kitchen to help crews keep the shelves stocked with delicious yeast and cake donuts.

"Cause when the numbers go up you are on your feet constantly. There is no sitting down it's just steady work. The shift seems to go very fast because you are constantly doing something and if you are not doing the cake you are going over and getting the bagels and croissants ready," said Nobles.

Nobles said his family-owned donut shop makes more than 200 freshly made, yeast and cake donut varieties which include more than 45 variations of donuts, breakfast items, and specialty coffees made fresh daily.

You can visit Divine Donuts at their Fort Myers or Cape Coral location, Wednesday through Sunday until 1:30 pm.

Nobles said his Cape Coral location offers gourmet donut milkshakes and hot pressed donut ice sandwiches, Thursday through Saturday between 6 pm and 10 pm.