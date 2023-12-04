55+ CITY| What generation a study says is taking over Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A study by SmartAsset shows that baby boomers make up 29.9% of the population in Cape Coral.

The study, examined Census Bureau data for 268 of the largest U.S. cities to see where people between the ages of 55 and 74 were moving.

SmartAsset showed that cities are ranked by the rate at which baby boomers moved in 2022.

Cape Coral ranked 4th by the rate at which people aged 55-74 moved in 2022, as a percentage of the total population.

On Monday, people like Marlin Dotson were spending their Monday at, The Dive in Cape Coral, after moving from Michigan.

“From Michigan, had a business for 30 years, retired had to come to the warmest state, warmest place,” said Dotson.

The study by SmartAsset says in part, that boomers moving to cities like Cape Coral are considering these areas because of the comfortable weather and other amenities for retirees.

“Like when you are in Michigan or the mid-west on the weekends you can do things but there is nothing during the week. And when you are down here in Cape Coral. It can be 11 o'clock you can go to Fort Myers Beach, you can go to Cape Coral..music… atmosphere..people,” said Dotson.

Click here to take a look at the study by SmartAsset.

