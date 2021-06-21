Both east and westbound lanes are shut down on Bayshore Road at I-75 due to traffic crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriffs Office is responding to a crash on Bayshore Road.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Bayshore Road are closed at I-75 due to a traffic crash.
These lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
— Lee County Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) June 21, 2021
