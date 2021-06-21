Watch
Both east and westbound lanes are shut down on Bayshore Road at I-75 due to traffic crash

Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 13:28:51-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriffs Office is responding to a crash on Bayshore Road.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Bayshore Road are closed at I-75 due to a traffic crash.

These lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

