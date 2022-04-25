Watch
AAA: Florida gas prices slowly coming down

Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.10 per gallon.
David Zalubowski/AP
A vehicle is filled with gasoline at a Mobil station Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 05:45:58-04

FLORIDA — AAA says Florida gas prices are gradually moving lower after rising 10 cents last week. Florida's state average rose from $4.01 to $4.11 per gallon. Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.10 per gallon.

"After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week. Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5-10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again" said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA.

According to the EIA, the price of crude oil accounts for 55% of the price of gasoline. Last week, the U.S. price of oil fell 4 percent. Friday's closing price of $102.07 per barrel was $4.47/b less than the week before, and $21.63 per barrel less than this year's high set in early March.

Find Florida gas prices:

