14th Ave Fire in Golden Gate remains at 900 acres and is now 100% contained

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 5/28, 5:10P.M.:

The 14th Ave Fire is now 100% contained at a final size of 900 acres. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighter crews will continue to monitor the fire over the next several days for any possible hot spot activity.

Please exercise an abundance of caution near the area due to the firefighters and large equipment monitoring the fire. Just because the fire looks out, does not mean it is no longer active.

Air Operations:

Florida Forest Service fixed-wing aircraft will also assist in ongoing monitoring efforts.

UPDATE 5/28, 11 A.M.:

The fire remains 95% contained at 900 acres.

Monitoring for flare-ups continues.

The weather is dry and warm and the fire is still active so please remain clear of the area.

UPDATE 5/27, 6 P.M.:

The Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continued to build and improve containment lines around the fire. The 14th Ave Fire remains 95% contained at 900 acres.

Air Operations:

Thursday, a Florida Forest Service fixed-wing identified active areas for crews to focus on and multiple local cooperating aircraft assisted with the fire.

A structural protection group of cooperating structure fire and Florida Forest Service dozers continued to monitor hot spots and engage flare-ups. Please stay clear of the area due to the many firefighters and large equipment working to protect persons and property. Civilian presence on an active scene can pull responders from fire suppression to other rescue efforts and increase the risk to firefighter, resident, and property safety. Just because the fire looks out, does not mean it is no longer active.

UPDATE 5/26, 7:10 P.M.:

The Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continued to build and improve containment lines around the fire. The 14th Ave Fire is now 95% contained at 900 acres.

A structural protection group of cooperating structure fire and Florida Forest Service dozers continued to monitor hot spots and engage flare ups. We ask everyone to please stay clear of the area due to the many firefighters and large equipment working to protect persons and property. Civilian presence on an active scene can pull responders from fire suppression to other rescue efforts and increase risk to firefighter, resident, and property safety.

Air Operations:

A Florida Forest Service fixed wing assisted with the fire today, along with multiple local cooperating aircraft. To date, at least 362 water drops have been completed over the course of the fire between the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

NO DRONES IN THE FIRE ZONE! Do not fly drones near wildfires. Wildland firefighting aircraft are most effective with open airspace. Drones detected in their flight areas require aerial firefighting operations cease until the airspace is cleared. Remember, if you fly, they can’t! Flying recreational drones over or near wildfires could cause injury or death to firefighters and hamper the effectiveness of wildfire suppression operations. Individuals who interfere with wildfire suppression efforts may be subject to civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

UPDATE 5/25, 5:45 P.M.:

The Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continued to build and improve containment lines around the fire. The 14th Ave Fire remains at 900 acres, but is now 80% contained.

A structural protection group of cooperating structure fire and Florida Forest Service dozers continued to monitor hot spots and engage flare-ups.

Please stay clear of the area due to the many firefighters and large equipment working to protect persons and property. Civilian presence on an active scene can pull responders from fire suppression to other rescue efforts and increase risk to firefighter, resident, and property safety.

Air Operations:

A Florida Forest Service fixed-wing assisted with the fire today, along with multiple local cooperating aircraft. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Air Rescue 1 conducted 67 water drops and Collier County Sheriff’s Office Air Rescue 1 completed 295 water drops to date over the course of the fire.

NO DRONES IN THE FIRE ZONE! Do not fly drones near wildfires. Wildland firefighting aircraft are most effective with open airspace. Drones detected in their flight areas require aerial firefighting operations cease until the airspace is cleared. Remember, if you fly, they can’t! Flying recreational drones over or near wildfires could cause injury or death to firefighters and hamper the effectiveness of wildfire suppression operations. Individuals who interfere with wildfire suppression efforts may be subject to civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

UPDATE 5/25, 3 P.M.:

According to the Florida Forestry Service, the 14th Ave. fire remains at 900 acres and 75% contained.

UPDATE 5/24, 6:10 P.M.:

14th Ave Fire in Golden Gate remains at 900 acres and 75% contained Monday evening. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continue to build and improve containment lines around the fire.

A structural protection group of cooperating structure fire and Florida Forest Service dozers monitored hot spots and engaged flare-ups as needed.

Please stay clear of the area due to the many firefighters and large equipment working to protect persons and property. Civilian presence on an active scene can pull responders from fire suppression to other rescue efforts and increase the risk to firefighters, residents, and property safety.

Air Operations:

A Florida Forest Service fixed-wing assisted with the fire today, along with multiple local cooperating aircraft. Corrected information shows that Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Air Rescue 1 conducted 67 water drops and Collier County Sheriff’s Office Air Rescue 1 completed 275 water drops over the course of the fire.

· NO DRONES IN THE FIRE ZONE! Do not fly drones near wildfires. Wildland firefighting aircraft are most effective with open airspace. Drones detected in their flight areas require aerial firefighting operations to cease until the airspace is cleared. This lost time puts firefighters, residents, and their homes at risk. Please remember, if you fly, fire rescue can’t! Flying recreational drones over or near wildfires could cause injury or death to firefighters and hamper the effectiveness of wildfire suppression operations. Individuals who interfere with wildfire suppression efforts may be subject to civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

UPDATE (5/24, 4:40 PM)- The Golden Gate fire is currently 900 acres and 75% contained at this time.

The fire is still active. They are asking that the public stay clear of the area.

UPDATE (4:12 PM) May 23rd -- The Collier County Sheriff's Office said all evacuation orders are lifted. While roads in the affected areas are open again, the agency encourages people to limit traffic to residents only.

There is still a significant amount of fire, law enforcement, and utility equipment in the area working. The fire is 50% contained at this time.

UPDATE (1:01 PM) May 23rd-- The Florida Forest Service is reporting that the 14th Avenue fire is at 1,500 acres and 20% contained at this time.

According to the Forest Service, two homes have been damaged and two homes have been lost.

Voluntary evacuations are currently in effect through the Collier County Sherriff’s Office.

Evacuation is from the west side of Desoto Boulevard from 12th Ave SE to 16th Ave SE to the canal, from the canal west past Everglades to Woodland Estates Road from 12th Ave SE to 20th Ave SE, and west of Woodland Estates Road to Tobias Steet from Frangipani Avenue to Tobias Street.

UPDATE (11:52 PM)-- CCSO does not anticipate changes in the evacuation areas tonight.

They encourage residents in the area to remain alert and be ready to evacuate if the situation changes.

UPDATE (9:00 PM) - Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is now estimated at 1,200 to 1,400 acres and is 15% contained.

UPDATE (7:05 PM)- CCSO says the area off Everglades Boulevard was expanded south to include 20th Ave SE.

It was also expanded west even with 14th & 16th to Woodland Grade, including The Tram.

Fire crews have issued voluntary evacuations as they work to get a 400-acre fire in Golden Gate under control.

Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is 10% contained.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following streets:

Off Desoto - 12th, 14th, & 16th Aves SE west of Desoto only

Off Everglades Blvd - 12th, 14th, 16th, and 18th on BOTH sides of Everglades Blvd



The Collier County Sheriff's Office has also established a reunification location for families who have evacuated. It's at Max Hasse Park, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W.

To find out if you are in the evacuation area click here.