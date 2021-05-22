Watch
400-acre Golden Gate fire prompts voluntary evacuations

Posted at 6:55 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 18:59:29-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla -- Fire crews have issued voluntary evacuations as they work to get a 400-acre fire in Golden Gate under control.

Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is 10% contained.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following streets:

  • Off Desoto - 12th, 14th, & 16th Aves SE west of Desoto only
  • Off Everglades Blvd - 12th, 14th, 16th, and 18th on BOTH sides of Everglades Blvd

The Collier County Sheriff's Office has also established a reunification location for families who have evacuated. It's at Max Hasse Park, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W.

