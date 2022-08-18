The top 5 ways to save on back to school supplies

We're continuing to get you and your kids ready to head back to school, and we know there's a lot to buy.

From backpacks to Chromebooks, school supplies and clothes, the National Retail Federation estimates families will spend around $864 on school supplies this year.

College students and their families plan to spend an average of $1,199 for the upcoming semester. So, how do you not break the bank? Here are the top five ways to save on back-to-school shopping from an expert.

Kristin McGrath, the editor of The Real Deal blog for RetailMeNot, said the number one tip she has to go in with a coupon.

1. Check for promo codes and coupons

McGrath said to check before you start buying so you'll know where you want to shop first.

2. Sign up for retailers' rewards programs

Some of those programs allow you to earn points or money back to apply towards future purchases.

“We've seen some retailers this year offering special promo codes and deals that are only valid for their rewards club members. So, it's really important to make sure you're getting all the savings that are coming to you," McGrath said.

3. Review weekly ads and gift cards with purchase offers

Target offers a free $15 gift card when you spend $50 on select household essentials, but make sure you're using the gift card so you're not wasting your money.

4. Utilize cash-back shopping

RetailMeNot features hundreds of offers from dozens of retailers, or you can sign up direct with your favorite stores.

5. Wait for Labor Day deals to buy most of the clothes

"Retailers know that people are out shopping and they want to offload a lot of that warmer weather stuff to make way for fall and winter," McGrath said.

There are usually even bigger clearance deals after Labor Day, so if you can wait that long, it will really pay off.

The bottom line – stores are competing for your business right now, and they know many people have been struggling with high grocery and gas bills, so the deals are out there.

This article was written by Alicia Smith for WXYZ.