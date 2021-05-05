7 arrested after spiritual leader's mummified remains found in Colorado home

MOFFAT, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested seven people after the mummified body of the leader of the spiritual group “Love Has Won” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights in a southern Colorado home.

Amy Carlson, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in Moffat on Wednesday.

A follower told investigators he had taken in a group of people he believes transported the body from California.

Investigators say the remains appear to have been set up as a shrine. Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin told the Denver Post that it appeared the woman had been dead a while.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Denver Post, the seven people taken into custody were arrested for investigation of abuse of a corpse and child abuse.

The newspaper reports two children were inside the home where the remains were located; a 13-year-old girl was placed in the care of the county’s social services department, while a 2-year-old boy was turned over to his father.