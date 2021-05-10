Watch
Publix to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations starting May 10

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available, while supplies last
The popular store is now offering walk in vaccinations.
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 10, 2021
Publix announced it would begin accepting walk-in customers for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

According to a release, anyone who wants to get either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can walk into a Publix Pharmacy location starting Monday, May 10, without an appointment, while supplies last.

The announcement comes after President Biden outlined the next stage of the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, which includes a plan that prioritizes walk-in appointments at local pharmacies and pop-up clinics.

Appointments will still be available for those who prefer them and can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

