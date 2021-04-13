Publix suspends Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration

Publix is suspending the administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with guidance from the CDC and FDA.

According to the CDC and FDA, as of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen ) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

While a rare side effect, individuals who have received this vaccine should contact their health care provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, both are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.