No appointment needed coronavirus testing at Collier County Health Department

Starts June 7th
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 09:57:51-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County will offer Covid 19 testing with no appointments needed starting on June 7th.

Testing is Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm.

For more information regarding COVID-19, click here.

