New NCH COVID Vaccine Clinic now accepting appointments for anyone 12 and older

New clinic site in Naples
Posted at 10:36 PM, May 24, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. — The NCH COVID Vaccine Clinic is now accepting appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all community members ages 12 years and older at a new vaccine clinic site in Naples.

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

Individuals 12-18 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian at the time of vaccination.

Vaccines are offered at a new location, the NCH Eagleview Building, 2450 Goodlette Rd, Suite 201, in Naples.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments are available.

For questions, please email: CovidVaccine@nchmd.org

