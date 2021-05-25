New NCH COVID Vaccine Clinic now accepting appointments for anyone 12 and older

NAPLES, Fla. — The NCH COVID Vaccine Clinic is now accepting appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all community members ages 12 years and older at a new vaccine clinic site in Naples.

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

Individuals 12-18 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian at the time of vaccination.

Vaccines are offered at a new location, the NCH Eagleview Building, 2450 Goodlette Rd, Suite 201, in Naples.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments are available.