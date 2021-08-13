Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic stops and dates for Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Golisano Children’s Hospital’s announces the schedule for the Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic for the week of August 16, 2021.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 12 years-old and older for COVID-19.

The mobile clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

Monday, August 16, 5-7 p.m., Waters Edge Church, 2213 Country Club Blvd., Cape Coral

Tuesday, August 17, 4-6:30 p.m., Suncoast Estates, 2241 Case Lane, North Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

Friday, August 20, 12-4p.m., Pink Shell Beach Resort, 275 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

A parent or authorized guardian MUST accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.