Lee Health now offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments to 16 and 17 year-olds

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Beginning April 30, anyone over the age of 16 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Lee Health. The vaccination clinic is open to the community; you do not need to be a Lee Health patient to get the vaccine.

RELATED: Southwest Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites and information

Lee Health recently received a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is approved for use in those 16 years old and above. You can schedule an appointment by visiting www.leehealth.org.

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing sites

“We are pleased to be able to now vaccinate our 16 and 17 year-olds, and I encourage all teens in this age group to come in with a parent or guardian to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and chief executive officer of Lee Health. “It would be wonderful if we could get as many students vaccinated as possible before they begin the next school next year.”

All self-scheduling appointments must be made online, and Lee Health kindly asks that you not to call the hospitals or physician offices to inquire about vaccine appointments as it overwhelms the phone system and keeps others from reaching the health system for care.

A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your final dose of the vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.