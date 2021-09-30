Watch
Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 12:14:13-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting 137 COVID-19 patients and 8 deaths on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Lee Health reports 137 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.

· Of these patients, 6 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 14 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 32 COVID-19 discharges.

· 69% of our ventilators and 17% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 26 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 38 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, the census was at 85% of the staffed operational bed capacity.

·Since the start of the pandemic, 1,169 patients have lost their lives to COVID-19, including 8 yesterday.

