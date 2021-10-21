LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health has 50 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, and reported 1 death on Wednesday.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,201 patients have lost their lives inside Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including 1 yesterday.

Of these patients, 3 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 1 COVID-19 discharge.

· 77% of the ventilators and 18% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 3 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 9 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.