Lee Health has 48 COVID-19 patients

Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 19, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting as of this morning, they have 48 COVID-19 patients.

· Of these patients, 1 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 5 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 9 COVID-19 discharges.

· 70% of our ventilators and 19% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 4 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 11 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 91% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,199 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 0 yesterday.

