Lee Health had 29 new COVID-19 admissions

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.

· As of this morning, we have 394 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

· Of these patients, 8 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 29 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 63 COVID-19 discharges.

· 46% of our ventilators and 4% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 70 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 85 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,056 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 7 yesterday.

