Lee Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic changes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Gulf Coast Medical Center will no longer be accepting walk-in appointments beginning on Tuesday.

This is a result of FDA authorization of booster shots and the expected increase in demand The clinic remains open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and anyone can make an appointment online.

· As of this morning, we have 226 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

· Of these patients, 6 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 21 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 24 COVID-19 discharges.

· 64% of our ventilators and 11% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 40 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 59 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, the census was at 90% of the staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,136 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 9 yesterday.

