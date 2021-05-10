Here are tips if you plan to ask someone if they're vaccinated

(WXYZ) — Summer activities are around the corner and people are itching to return to normal.

State officials say the vaccination rate will play a big role in getting us there.

The latest numbers show more than 50 percent of Michiganders have received at least one dose. The governor's goal for completed vaccinations is 70%. But, when is it appropriate to ask someone if they've been vaccinated?

Asking someone's vaccination status can be a touchy subject. But if done with the right intentions and with the right approach, an etiquette consultant said you can get your answer without being offensive.

"If it's somebody I know then I'm going to ask them. It's just kind of like asking have you had an STD test or when it the last time you've been to the doctor, have you got your teeth checked? It's kind of a personal medical question if you ask me," Tiffany Blair said.

"I see both sides of it. Like, I have friends that are kind of anti against it. And we talk about it. They know I'm vaccinated. They respect my opinion, and I respect their opinion. So it's not like we would get mad at each other about it," Lauren Kuiper added.

Wisetta Dolsey, an etiquette consultant and owner of Five Star School of Etiquette in Southfield, gave us some tips.

"Just for the sake of knowing, it's never right to ask someone if they've been vaccinated," she said.

Instead, Dolsey says make you're asking for a specific reason, such as inviting someone to an event.

Second, she says to start the conversation by "telling on yourself," sharing your own vaccination status.

"If you're really curious, then you disclose. I've been vaccinated and believe me, the response will let you know either they've been vaccinated or they're completely against vaccination," she said.

Third, know your audience.

"We always have to remember it's important to know who our audience is. So what you ask of your peer, you would never ask of a stranger or your boss or a co-worker," she said.

If you're the one being asked but aren't comfortable sharing, just say that it's personal information that you intent to keep to yourself.

