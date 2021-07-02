Golisano Children’s Hospital Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic scheule

Watch
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children age 12 and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

· Tuesday, July 6, 4-6:30 p.m., Suncoast Estates, 2241 Case Lane, North Fort Myers

· Wednesday, July 7, 8-10 a.m., Cypress Lake Middle School, 8901 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

· Thursday, July 8, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (weather permitting), Pine Manor Community Center, 5547 Tenth Ave., Fort Myers

· Thursday, July 8, 3-7 p.m., Old Winn-Dixie plaza, 1500 Lake Trafford Rd., Immokalee

· Friday, July 9, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Family Health Centers, 3415 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

*This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

Anyone 12 years and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic, located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.

