Florida resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccines at federal COVID-19 vaccine sites Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Saturday night that federally-supported vaccination sites will resume the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday, April 25 at 7 a.m.

Each site will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day.

Emergency Management says site staff have received additional training, based on the guidance issued by CDC and FDA.

Additionally, the COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance.

At this time, the state has not determined which day the mobile vaccination events will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All clinics in Florida will continue administering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

