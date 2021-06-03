Watch
Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 03, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Hospital Association says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year.

There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday.

According to their data, the state's hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38% lower than one month ago.

Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available.

The hospital association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, that's down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.

