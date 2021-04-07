FEMA to start accepting funeral assistance applications April 12th

FEMA will start accepting applications for Funeral Assistance on April 12th.

The assistance was made possible under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

To apply, call the number below on April 12th.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.

Those eligible for assistance will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

For more information click here.