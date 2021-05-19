Edison Mall vaccination site to move to new location at end of June

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County says the COVID-19 vaccination site that is located in the old Sears store at the Edison Mall will be relocating.

The new location will be located at the DOH-Lee offices located at 83 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers on Monday, June 21.

People with existing appointments at the Edison Mall location are not affected.

Beginning May 27, individuals who receive their first doses at the Edison Mall will be scheduled to receive their second doses at the new DOH-Lee campus.

Vaccinations will be administered at the Edison Mall location through Friday, June 18.

The new site will vaccinate eligible individuals by appointment only.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (239) 461-6100 and selecting option 4.

People with appointments are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and to print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form to expedite the visit.

