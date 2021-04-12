Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

DOH-Collier COVID-19 testing April 12 and 14

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez places a nose swab into a test tube for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The testing was performed by staff from District Eight of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Coronavirus test
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 17:02:25-04

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) will offer appointment only COVID-19 testing on Monday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 14.

RELATED: Southwest Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites and information

Testing will take place at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, in Naples.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing sites

APPOINTMENT ONLY, please call (239) 252-6220 to schedule testing.

• Drive-Thru
• Face masks must be worn while waiting.
• No referral needed. No cost.
• Lightning, heavy rain, or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site.

The DOH-Collier call center is available Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The call center can be reached at (239) 252-6220.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020