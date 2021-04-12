DOH-Collier COVID-19 testing April 12 and 14

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) will offer appointment only COVID-19 testing on Monday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 14.

Testing will take place at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, in Naples.

APPOINTMENT ONLY, please call (239) 252-6220 to schedule testing.

• Drive-Thru

• Face masks must be worn while waiting.

• No referral needed. No cost.

• Lightning, heavy rain, or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site.

The DOH-Collier call center is available Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The call center can be reached at (239) 252-6220.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/.