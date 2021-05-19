DeSoto County infant youngest to die from coronavirus in state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A children under 1 from western Florida has been identified as the youngest to die from coronavirus, the Florida Health Department reported Tuesday.

The agency's county report lists the child, with no sex given, as from Desoto County, a population of 184,945. The county has 95 deaths.

A total of 12 juveniles have died from coronavirus, according to the health department.

Previously, a 4-year-old girl from Hardee County was the youngest and reported in March.

The other 10 juveniles who died were before Sept. 26. Two were in the 5-10 class, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, as well as three from 11-13, including 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. There are five deaths from 14-17.

In DeSoto County, there are 118 cases of children 0-4 and 355 from 1-5.

Statewide, there have been 10,172 infections of children under 1 and 322 hospitalized. From 1-4, there are 38,354 cases and 320 hospitalizations. The total number of cases for juveniles are 276,005 and 1,7649 hospitalizations.

The youngest death in Palm Beach County is a 22-year-old woman one year ago May. There were 52 deaths in the 15-24 class.

In all, there have been 2,296,785 cases and 36,227 deaths of residents.

Vaccinations are now available for anyone starting at age 12.

