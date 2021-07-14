Watch
Delta variant causing increased COVID-19 hospitalizations

A question and answer with Lee Health's Dr. Stephanie Stovall about the Delta variant is causing increased COVID hospitalizations.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jul 14, 2021
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — FOX 4 spoke with Dr. Stephanie Stovall, the Interim Chief Quality and Safety Officer for Lee Health to discussed low vaccine rates in Glade and Hendry Counties, and why the Delta variant is more transmissible.

