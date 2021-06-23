Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

2 dead, 4 hospitalized after COVID outbreak in Manatee County

items.[0].videoTitle
A deadly COVID outbreak in Manatee County has left two dead and four hospitalized.
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:28:22-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and four were hospitalized after a COVID-19 outbreak at a government office building.

One person who worked in the same IT office did not catch the virus. That person was vaccinated.

The county administrator worries the delta variant could be to blame.

"The clinical presentation gives me concern that we're dealing with a very infectious variant that is quite deadly," said Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator, Epidemiologist.

According to a new study by scientists at Helix, the delta variant is growing faster in counties with lower vaccination rates, one concerning factor putting delta on track to become dominant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020