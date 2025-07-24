Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday runs entire month of August

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Finding affordable school supplies is becoming more difficult due to inflation and tariffs.

So, Florida lawmakers lengthened the state's back-to-school sales tax holiday this year for the entire month of August. In years past, the sales tax holiday was only for one to two weeks.

The holiday allows shoppers to skip paying sales tax on several items, including school supplies, electronics and clothing.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, supplies costing $50 or less — including notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, scissors and glue — are tax exempt.

Shoppers can also save on clothing, shoes and some bags that cost $100 or less.

Personal computers and accessories priced under $1,500 are also exempt from sales tax.

Reporter Matt Sczesny spoke with Trae Bodge, a shopping expert, who told us that sales tax holidays are one of many ways to get deals on back-to-school shopping.

"If you can avoid sales tax, that's a great way to save," Bodge said. "Also, look for retailer sales at your favorite retailers, see what kind of back-to-school sales they're having, and strategically shop around those moments. That's a really easy way to save a lot on your back-to-school shopping."

Click here for a full list of what is tax-exempt and the rules surrounding the sales tax holiday.