New Mexico police officer stabbed to death while on duty

A New Mexico police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Las Cruces Police Department reports that officer Jonah Hernandez was stabbed while responding to a trespassing calling Sunday afternoon. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation shows that Hernandez was stabbed by a suspect who was allegedly trespassing on the property, police said.

A person who witnessed the stabbing reportedly shot and killed the suspect and "utilized Hernandez’s radio to call for help."

Police have not released the name of the suspect, only saying they were 29 years old.

Hernandez was from El Paso, Texas, which is about 50 miles south of Las Cruces. The police department says he leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2 years old.

Law enforcement agencies in the state offered their condolences.

The Albuquerque Police Department said it was praying for its colleagues in Las Cruces. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said that Hernandez's courage and dedication would be "forever remembered."

"Officer Hernandez's end of watch came too soon, and we stand in solemn solidarity with the Las Cruces Police Department during this time of loss," the sheriff's office said. "Our hearts are with his wife, his young sons, and all who knew and served alongside him."

Hernandez is the 14th law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in 2023, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

