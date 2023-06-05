Bring this $20 neck fan with you everywhere to stay cool this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While summer may not be officially here according to the calendar, it has unofficially begun with kids out of school and temperatures already climbing.

You can find lots of ways to keep cool during the summer months. For example, lounging in a pool float in the backyard is a pleasant way to spend a summer day. However, for those times you need to be on the go, you should pick up one of these popular portable neck fans that are on sale on Amazon right now!

The FrSara Neck Fan available on Amazon is marked down a whopping 57% to only $19.99 for a limited time. That’s a $27 savings over the regular retail price of $46.99.

Portable fans are nothing new. You may remember carrying around one of those handheld fans that were so small they barely cooled you down. Or maybe you recall those large fan water bottles you had to lug around the amusement park every summer to keep your family cool? While they may have been novel for their time, this new style of neck fans takes convenience to the next level.

This particular fan from FrSara provides 360-degree surround airflow that can be set to three different wind speeds. The circulated air comes out of the two side areas at the end and along the band for better air movement and maximized cooling effect. It also leaves your hands free for other important things, like holding your kids’ hands or carrying the blanket to the beach.

A convenient USB port allows for a quick battery charge which can last from 4 to 16 hours, depending on the fan’s speed and time of consistent use. And with 15 colors available to order, no one has to sacrifice style for comfort.

With over 10,000 Amazon customer ratings and 60% of them with five stars, this fan is among the best rated on the site. We’re unsure how long this sale will run on Amazon, so head over to the product page, pick your favorite color and order today!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.