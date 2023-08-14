National Parks Foundation is giving away a Subaru and $5,000

If you dream of crossing Joshua Tree’s vast desertscapes or Yellowstone’s otherworldly attractions off your bucket list, the National Parks Foundation has the perfect sweepstakes for you. The nonprofit, which is the official charity of the National Park Service, has partnered with Subaru of America to give away a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the park of your choice.

The grand prize winner of the Explore More sweepstakes will win a Subaru Solterra EV and a $5,000 national park vacation voucher, while a runner-up will win a $5,000 park vacation voucher. Forty-eight other winners will get a water bottle and a tote bag of goodies.

To enter, all you have to do is make a one-time online donation to the National Parks Foundation. The larger the dollar amount you contribute, the more opportunities you have to win; for example, $5 will earn you one chance, while $50 will earn you 30 chances. There’s a limit of 100 entries per person.

You may also enter by mail without donating. Online entries must be received by Oct. 16, while mail entries must be postmarked by that date. The random drawing will be conducted in early November and the winners will be notified soon after, according to the rules.

By giving away the Subaru Solterra, an all-electric SUV with a zero-emissions powertrain worth $51,995, the National Park Foundation and Subaru of America (its corporate partner) hopes to inspire travelers to explore America’s most treasured outdoor landscapes in a more sustainable way.

In fact, the NPS has been trying to reduce emissions within the beloved natural areas for decades. In an evaluation of 417 parks in the U.S., 96% were impacted by significant air pollution problems, which are attributed to sources such as automobile exhaust, road dust and prescribed burning.

The two lucky winners of the $5,000 vacation vouchers (delivered via check) can use the funds to visit any of the 425 national parks in the U.S. of your choosing, from Arizona’s Grand Canyon and Maine’s Acadia to Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes.

Want to experience the majestic landscapes for free without entering the sweepstakes? Consider planning a trip around the 2023 dates when entrance fees to national parks are waived.

