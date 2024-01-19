Naples updates: City Council votes on NCH, Boat Parade continues, and US 41 road closure

Naples City Council Advances Plan for New Heart and Stroke Institute

In a 4 to 1 vote on Thursday evening, the Naples City Council approved the first reading for a rezone for a Heart and Stroke Institute at the NCH Baker's Hospital Campus. The proposed 5-story center in downtown Naples will need to go through a second reading on February 7 to get final approval. Supporters say the proposed center will aid patients in need of critical heart care. However concerns about building size and location have been a point of contention.

The project has already secured over $100 million in funding from the community.

57th Annual Naples Boat Show

The Naples City Dock welcomed the grandest boat event of the year at the Naples City Dock. The 57th Annual Naples Boat Show showcases more than 40 boats, drawing hundreds of enthusiasts from Southwest Florida.

The event not only offers a viewing of luxury yachts but also promotes boating safety and fun.

Several vendors offered food, boat gear, and paid tours to go out into the Gulf of Mexico. The boat show is open to the public through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Major Road Closure for 74th Annual Swamp Buggy Parade

Motorists in Naples should be aware of a major road closure on January 20, 2024. The Naples Police Department announced that both directions of US 41 will be closed on Saturday, from Golden Gate Parkway to 3rd Avenue South, from 8 am to 12 noon.

This closure is in place for the 74th Annual Swamp Buggy Parade. The parade will begin at the Coastland Center Mall located at US 41 and Fleischmann Blvd. and will continue south on Tamiami Trail to 5th Ave. South.

