NAPLES MAYORAL RACE RECOUNT: Heitmann is presumptive winner

NAPLES, Fla. — A little after 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Collier County Supervisor of Elections announced the presumptive winner in the Naples mayoral race is incumbent Mayor Teresa Heitmann.

Election workers spent their day Saturday recounting votes after they retested their equipment. The last recount Naples saw was in 2018. The mayoral race and city council race for Naples on Tuesday were so close that it triggered a recount.

Mayor Heitmann said with such a close race, she plans to start her next term bringing the city together.

She said, "First with unity with all of the community. Because obviously people had a candidate they were supporting, but my goal is to bring us all together and to make sure we work toward keeping keeping Naples the best it can be."

On March 29, the Supervisor of Elections will meet to certify the votes.

Heitmann beat former Naples city councilor Gary Price with 38.2 percent of the votes and Price followed .3 percent behind her.

On Friday, the Election Supervisor's Office said the mayoral race sat at a 22 vote difference.

The city council race went to a manual recount after the machine recount and will also be certified on March 29 with the mayoral race.