Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

Florida Senator Rick Scott reacts to "swatting" call at his Naples home

Naples police tell Fox 4 the call initially came in as a shooting Wednesday night
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 09:34:52-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott was enjoying dinner with his wife last night when he says someone "swatted" his home in Naples.

Naples police tell Fox 4 the call came in at 9:02pm on the police non-emergency line. The caller told them that a shooting happened at the 3100 block of Gordon Drive.

Naples Police responded and within 15 minutes they tell Fox 4 they were able to confirm that there was no shooting and that the incident was a swatting event.

Senator Scott posted on X (formerly Twitter) calling the criminals that made the call cowards.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023