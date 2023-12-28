Florida Senator Rick Scott reacts to "swatting" call at his Naples home

NAPLES, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott was enjoying dinner with his wife last night when he says someone "swatted" his home in Naples.

Naples police tell Fox 4 the call came in at 9:02pm on the police non-emergency line. The caller told them that a shooting happened at the 3100 block of Gordon Drive.

Naples Police responded and within 15 minutes they tell Fox 4 they were able to confirm that there was no shooting and that the incident was a swatting event.

Senator Scott posted on X (formerly Twitter) calling the criminals that made the call cowards.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

