Collier County considers stricter breeding rules to curb pet population

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County is weighing stricter rules for pet owners and breeders in an effort to reduce the number of animals ending up in overcrowded shelters.

One major change under the proposal would redefine who qualifies as a “hobby breeder.” Right now, that usually means someone either intentionally or unintentionally breeding one or two litters a year - often to sell. But under the new language, anyone who breeds dogs or cats whether to sell, give away or keep could fall into that category.

The new ordinance would also mean that if you give away or sell more than two litters a year, you’d have to register as a pet dealer, which comes with more rules, permits, and inspections.

“It seems to me we can spend money much more wisely and more effectively by partnering with the private sector,” said Collier Commissioner Burt Saunders at the May 27th meeting, suggesting more support for local groups like SNIP Collier, which provides low-cost spay and neuter services.

Collier Domestic Animal Services (DAS) says it is over capacity for cats, particularly kittens under eight weeks of age. For dogs, DAS says it is consistently at near or over full capacity.

Some Southwest Florida breeders believe the county’s rules around breeding are already strict.

“I’m not against enforcement. I think it takes a special person to be a breeder. Like I said, it’s a lot of work,” said Allison Holland, a registered therapy dog breeder who used to operate in Collier County before moving to Estero.

Holland believes pet overpopulation is a problem but disagrees with the idea of requiring a permit if a dog gets pregnant by accident, which is currently the county's policy.

“That falls back on being a responsible owner,” she said.

Holland who has been in business since 2020 believes education is just as important as regulation.

“There needs be some type of training and class, and certification," Holland said. "The majority of these people that are surrendering their dogs or strays or runaways is because they are backyard breeders and they are not qualified to be a breeder,” she added.

The proposed changes don’t just target breeders. If you run any pet-related business — like grooming, training, or doggy daycare — you’d now need a separate permit for each type of service you offer. Applicants would also have to certify they’re following all rules and disclose every kind of animal activity they’re involved in.

If you don’t renew your permit on time or fail to apply, you could be fined up to $500 and lose your license.

The proposed rules would make exceptions for certain service dog organizations.

Collier County commissioners are expected to revisit the ordinance and make a decision at their July 8 meeting.