Morgan Wallen breaks silence on his recent felony arrest

Morgan Wallen is speaking out about an incident at a Nashville bar earlier this month that ended with him in handcuffs.

The country singer is currently facing multiple charges stemming from his April 7 arrest, which occurred after he threw a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's six-story Chief's Bar. Those charges include three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

An arrest report for Wallen said the chair hit the ground feet away from where some Metro Nashville police officers were standing. Their review of footage showed the 30-year-old "lunging and throwing an object over the roof" while witnesses said he laughed.

Wallen hadn't said anything about the episode, which took place in the middle of his One Night at a Time world tour, until Friday evening, when he made a post on his X account.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," the post read. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," another post read. "Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

The singer is expected to face his charges in Nashville court on May 3. He's also set to play a show at the city's Nissan Stadium that day.

Wallen is one of the biggest names in country music, but this isn't the first time he's faced criticism and controversy over his behavior.

In 2020, the singer faced charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of a Nashville bar. And in 2021 after a video of him using a racial slur came out, he was suspended by his record label and removed from radio airplay.

But since then, he's seen mass success. Last year, his third studio album "One Thing at a Time" topped the Billboard 200 list for 19 weeks total, and his single "Last Night" set the record for most weeks at No. 1 for any non-collaboration song.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com