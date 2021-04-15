Infant teether sold at Target recalled due to choking hazard

TAMPA, Fla. — An infant teether sold exclusively by Target is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard to babies.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews.

The teethers are shaped like a firefly and light up in blue, green and red color when shaken.

RECALL ALERTS | The latest recalls that could affect you and your family

Battat received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off. The CPSC says one child choked on a broken wing piece.

Approximately 61,000 of the teethers were sold in Target stores and online at Target.com between July 2019 through February 2021.

Consumers are asked to immediately take the recalled teethers away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. You can also contact Battat directly by emailing recalls@battatco.com or calling 844-963-2479 to receive a full refund by mail.