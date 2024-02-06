Meta to add 'AI-generated' label to images made by third-party tools

Meta says it will soon add labels to artificially generated third-party images posted on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

While Meta already applies an “Imagined with AI" tag to images created using its own AI generator tool, the company is working with other firms to create an industry-standard watermark for such images.

In the coming months, it will add an "AI-generated" label to images created by Google, OpenAI, MidJourney, and others.

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, said in a blog post Tuesday that these labels will roll out — in multiple languages — across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

"This approach represents the cutting edge of what’s technically possible right now. But it’s not yet possible to identify all AI-generated content, and there are ways that people can strip out invisible markers. So we’re pursuing a range of options. We’re working hard to develop classifiers that can help us to automatically detect AI-generated content, even if the content lacks invisible markers," the blog read.

The news comes as experts voice concerns over AI-generated images affecting the 2024 election. Clegg acknowledges Facebook's struggle to counter fake image dissemination, following an incident in which AI was used to impersonate President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"These are early days for the spread of AI-generated content. As it becomes more common in the years ahead, there will be debates across society about what should and shouldn’t be done to identify both synthetic and non-synthetic content," the blog reads. "What we’re setting out today are the steps we think are appropriate for content shared on our platforms right now. But we’ll continue to watch and learn, and we’ll keep our approach under review as we do. We’ll keep collaborating with our industry peers. And we’ll remain in a dialogue with governments and civil society."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com