Teen held in officer's death says he wanted to kill himself

Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 20, 2021
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A teenager held in the killing of a South Florida police officer has a lengthy criminal record.

His arrest report says 18-year-old Jasen Banegas told police he was trying to kill himself to avoid returning to jail. Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino confronted Banegas after getting a call about a man breaking into cars. The report says the two men scuffled and then Banegas pulled out a stolen semi-automatic handgun and shot Chirino. Another officer arrived and arrested Banegas.

The teen is being held without bond on a first degree murder charge.

