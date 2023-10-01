Watch Now
Trump is returning to Iowa to campaign Sunday in an area he flipped from Democrats in 2016

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE = Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Maquoketa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 01, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to Iowa to resume a fall push in the state that kicks off the Republican nomination calendar.

Trump will campaign Sunday in a part of Iowa that he flipped from Democratic control in 2016. Trump is set to headline an afternoon event in Ottumwa, where his campaign is expecting more than 1,000 potential supporters.

The small city is a hub in eastern Iowa and the seat of Wapello County. It's one of the 31 Iowa counties that Trump carried in 2016 that Democrat Barack Obama had won four years earlier.

