4th person charged in riverside brawl in Alabama that drew national attention

Here's what really happened with the Alabama riverfront dock brawl
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 10, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama said Thursday that a fourth person has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention.

Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said the 21-year-old woman turned herself in to be arrested. She is the fourth person charged wth assaulting a Black riverboat crew co-captain in a riverside brawl in Alabama’s capital city.

The melee, where sides largely broke down along racial lines, began Saturday evening when a moored pontoon boat blocked the city-owned Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated space along the riverfront so more than 200 passengers could disembark.

