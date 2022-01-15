Prince Andrew, accuser seek witnesses in sex abuse lawsuit

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17. Recently released documents show that the prince’s legal team is seeking witness accounts from her husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, as part of the civil case filed in the U.S. Giuffre’s lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking witness accounts from the prince’s former assistant and a woman who claims to have seen him at a London nightclub with her during the time in question. The lawsuit moved closer to trial after a judge earlier this week refused Andrew’s request to have it dismissed. The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations.